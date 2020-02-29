Reps summon Minister of Science and Technology

By Chimezie Godfrey

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Account, has summoned the Minister of Science and Technology, along with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry to appear before it on Tuesday.

The invitation, according to the Committee Chairman, Mr Oluwole Oke during public hearing on Friday, is with regard to non-submission of audited accounts of the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency.

He said the need for the Ministry officials to appear before the committee, was in order to address the issues going on with the agency and the reason for their non-submission of audited account over the years.

According to the Auditor General of the Federation, Mr Anthony Ayine, the agency has never made any submission of financial statements to his office.

“Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency, there is no evidence that they have ever submitted finacial statement,” the Auditor General said.

The Director General of Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), Samuel Oghene Etatuvie, however said the agency had rendered its audited accounts up to 2013.

Oke observed that with a revenue profile of N1 billion, it was wrong for the agency to fail to account to government.

“Invite the Minister of Science and Technology and the permanent secretary to appear before the committee next week,” the committee chairman ordered.