Reps summon HoSF, AGF others over non-payment of pension arrears

The House of Representatives has summoned the Head of Service of the Federation, Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) over non-payment of pension and gratuity to retired Federal Civil Servants for nine months.

Others summoned include; the Director-General of the National Pension Commission and the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to provide explanation.This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Sergius Ogun (PDP-Edo) during plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.Ogun noted that pensioners under the defined benefits scheme of PTAD were reportedly owed monthly pensions and gratuities for a cumulative period of nine months.Ogun said that he was disturbed by the claimed that the failure of PTAD to pay pensioners under the defined benefits scheme for nine months was due to technological glitches.He said that the failure of PTAD to pay pensioners’monthly pensions and gratuities based on technological glitches amounts to gross incompetence and ineffectiveness on the part of PTAD.

He stated that the claim by PTAD that the technological glitches which caused it to be in arrears of pension and gratuities in the domain of the AGF and Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS), was unacceptable;The House therefore urged PTAD to appear before the Committees on Pension and Public Service Matters and provide explanation to the non-paymentThe House also mandated the Committees on Pension, Public Service Matters and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with this resolution and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

