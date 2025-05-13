Reps summon Federal Fire Service CG over Abuja fire truck accident

The leadership of the House of Representatives has given the Controller-General (CG) of Federal Fire Service (FFS), Mr Jaji Abdulganiyu, 24 hours to appear in person and explain the events around Friday’s fire truck accident which claimed three lives and injured others in Abuja.

By EricJames Ochigbo

The leadership of the House of Representatives has given the Controller-General (CG) of Federal Fire Service (FFS), Mr Jaji Abdulganiyu, 24 hours to appear in person and explain the events around Friday’s fire truck accident which claimed three lives and injured others in Abuja.

The Minority Whip, Rep. Ali Isah, issued the ultimatum on Tuesday after the management members of the service failed to honour an earlier invitation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident, which claimed the lives of three siblings, happened on Friday evening at ECOWAS junction in Wuse 2, Abuja during a fire-fighting operation at Avenue Plaza, Banex.

Isah said that the house had seen viral videos of the incident but had not seen any public statement from the service.

The lawmaker directed that the service should immediately visit the family, engage and commiserate with them, take over the medical bills of those in the hospital and make arrangements for adequate compensations.

He said that the service should put measures in place to ensure that such an incident did not happen again.

“The non-appearance of the CG without any cogent reason is not appropriate. I do not think at this point that there is any more serious engagement that is more than the invitation from the National Assembly at a time we are all mourning the loss of lives of Nigerians.

“I also support my colleagues that we have to request the CG to appear with all his team, either within 24 hours or maximum of 48 hours.

“But before then, the organisations has to engage the family, where necessary, even if it means compensations to the family.

“The agency has to take full responsibility of the bills and the treatment of the patients,” he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Controller-General, Administration and Supplies of the service, Mr Samuel Olumode, said that the organisation regretted the incident.

Olumode explained that the CG was not around in person, as he had to attend to other state matters, adding that he and other officers were directed to represent him.

He said that nobody would love to lose any life, especially because no one can create life or replace any once it is lost, blaming the incident on the urgency of the operation.

He explained that the fire truck driver involved in the accident did not stop for fear of mob action.

The deputy controller-general, however, said that the driver reported to the nearest police station and had since been in detention.

Olumode stated that the service, led by the CG, had taken several actions, including visiting the family of the deceased and those in the hospital.

He said that a delegation of fire officers also attended the funeral service at the National Mosque and the subsequent burial.

The officer said that it was a difficult time for the family of the victims, adding that another condolence visit had been paid to the mother of the deceased.

He said that the service had also issued a public apology which had been aired and published by major media organisations in the country. (NAN)