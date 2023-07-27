Reps summon DG Budget Office, HoS, CSC Chairman over job racketeering

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating employment racketeering in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government has summoned the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF) to appear before it on July 27.

Others invited included the Director General of Budget Office and the Chairman, Civil Service Commission (CSC) over mismanagement of personnel recruitment, and Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The probe also extended to tertiarty institutions of Federal Governemnt.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, issued the summon during the investigative hearing in Abuja on Wednesday.

Gagdi assured that no stone would be left unturned in dealing with the problem of personnel recruitment, employment racketeering and the mismanagement of the IPPIS.

He also assured that the committee would do a comprehensive job, adding that anyone found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the law. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

