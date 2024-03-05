Reps summon Blue Economy Minister over port concession

The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Blue Economy and Transport, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, over the handling of concession of the Port infrastructure in the country.

Rep. Ibrahim Hamisu, the Chairman, House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation said this at a meeting with the seaport terminal operators in Abuja.

He expressed reservation about methodology used in the concession of the seaport terminals.

The others summoned were: the Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mr Muhammed Koko, and the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprise, Mr Mamman Ahmadu.

Also summoned was the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Michael Ohiani.

Hamisu said the poor handling of the concession process had led to the five companies operating for three years without renewal of their operating licenses.

The chairman said, this had resulted to loss of huge revenue to the Federal Government.

The chairman said there was the need to address the prolonged renewal process in order to attract investments into critical port infrastructure.

“From the brief we received from the affected parties and Ministries, departments and Agencies (MDA’s) involved in the process, we now understand what is happening.

“What is outstanding in concluding the process that started over 5 years ago is the execution of the negotiated Supplementary Agreements for the respective terminals.

“That is why we invited all stakeholders to see how we can work together to quickly address this concerns in the mutual and national interest,” he said.(NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola