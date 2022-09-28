Reps step down motion to stop touts operating on major highway 

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives on Wednesday stepped down a motion to stop unruly behaviour of touts operating on major highways in the country.

The move followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Lanre Edun (APC-Ogun) at plenary.The motion is titled, ” Need to Curb the Incessant and Unruly Behaviour of Touts Operating on Major Highways in Nigeria.”Edun said he would be stepping down the motion because of the need to consult widely, adding that such consultation was necessary to take the right step.The motion had noted the increase in the number of touts and their nefarious activities on major highways.

He expressed worry that the touts had recently expanded their activities by positioning themselves at various locations on highways and bus stops.This according to him, is to forcefully extort money from commercial drivers, tricycle and motorcycle operators.He said that most touts were under the influence of alcohol and hard drugs and often resorted to violence in dealing with transport operators as well as private car users on bus stops and highways.

The Speaker of the House of Reps, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, however, asked the lawmaker why he wanted to step down the bill.Edun told him that there was need to consult widely before going ahead with the motion. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

