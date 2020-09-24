Reps. spokesman commends Buhari for approving N12.8bn for Abia road

The spokesman for the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the construction of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia road (LOT 2) in Abia.

In a statement on Thursday Kalu described the approval of the 45km road construction as the biggest intervention in the state, saying that the road had been abandoned for 44 years.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), had on Wednesday approved N12.08 billion for the rehabilitation to begin from the Umuahia axis of the road.

According to the lawmaker, this wonderful intervention would boost the economic fortunes of the people in the area.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Federal Executive Council for acknowledging our request for federal intervention in the Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia road.

“I thank him for approving the rehabilitation and construction of the road which had been abandoned since its construction in 1976.

“The people of Bende have suffered greatly as a result of the severe dilapidation of the road.

“Therefore, FEC’s approval of the project is concrete proof that this particular administration is genuine about stopping infrastructure decay in the country,” he said.

Kalu appreciated the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, for his cooperation and for taking the project as his own over the last one year.

He also commended the Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Dr Uche Ogah, for lending his voice to the project at the FEC meeting and for being the first to break the news joyfully.

The Rep. also congratulated his colleagues at both chambers of the National Assembly who represent the axis where the road cuts across in Abia.

He also appealed to the leadership of the National Assembly to make the road scale through in the 2021 appropriation.

Kalu appealed to the leadership of both chambers of the legislature and all those involved in the appropriation process to render their gracious support to put an end to the suffering of the people of Abia.

“I am hopeful that the contractor will be duly funded to immediately start work from the Umuahia axis, having secured this approval,” Kalu said.(NAN)