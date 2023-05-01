Reps speakership: Aspirant places deceased Taraba member-elect’s son on scholarship

By Femi Ogunshola

Rep Aliyu Betara, (APC-Borno), one of the contenders for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, has placed Ismaila Maihanci, son of the deceased Taraba member-elect, on scholarship.

Betara who is the incumbent Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, in a statement issued by his media campaign team in Abuja on Monday, expressed grief over the death of the member-elect.

Betara, according to the statement, was accompanied to the deceased’s home in Jalingo by 60 colleagues on a condolence visit to the late member-elect, Maihanci, who died recently.

Betara placed the deceased son on scholarship as a way of reducing the family’s burden.

“During my condolence message as we visited the wife of the deceased and his biological parents, I promised them that his son shall be placed on scholarship from primary education to any level he desires to attain henceforth.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maihanchi was elected to represent Jalingo, Yorro, Zing Federal Constituency of the state in the recently concluded general elections.

He, however, died in the early hours of April 22 in Abuja following a brief illness, while describing the late member-elect as “a brother and friend,”

“I want to sincerely appreciate the over 60 Honourable Members of the House of Reps who took out time and accompanied me, despite their busy schedule”

“I was indeed touched by their depth of sacrifices and show of love, as we had to fly through Yola and took a voyage of about nine hours to Taraba State, while it was raining cats and dogs in some axis as we travelled.” (NAN)