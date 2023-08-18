Reps speaker commiserates with Emir, hints on additional military formations in Zaria

By Mustapha Yauri

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen has assured the Emir of Zazzau of establishing additional military formation to tame bandit attacks in Zaria.

He gave the assurance during a condolence visit to the emir, Malam Ahmed Bamalli at his palace in Zaria on Friday.

The speaker said the purpose of the visit was to commiserate with the emirate over the mosque collapse and cases of bandit attacks in Zaria and its environs.

“As the leadership of the national assembly, we have engaged the relevant security agencies on better modalities of addressing the challenge.

“I want to seize this opportunity to inform the emir that the engagement has yielded results as the Nigerian army pledges to established additional camps at some of the identified routes of the bandits,’’ he said.

On the other leg of the visit, the speaker said he would work closely with the emirate council on the quick and timely renovation of the collapsed mosque.

Responding, the emir applauded the speaker’s visit and urged him to expand the gesture to cover other volatile areas of the emirate.

The emir specifically urged for the siting of such military camps around Kurege, Kugu and other western axis of the ancient city of Zaria.

Highlights of the visit were donations for the renovation of the mosque from some of the principal officers and members of the national assembly who accompanied the speaker. (NAN)

