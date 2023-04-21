Reps Speaker: Aspirant Betara greets Buhari, Tinubu at Eid-el-Fitri

By Femi Ogunshola

Rep. Aliyu Betara (APC-Bornu) , an aspirant for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly, has rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

He also rejoiced with Vice-President-elect Sen. Kashim Shettima and all Muslim faithful, while praying for unity and peaceful co-existence among the nation’s citizenry.

In his press statement in Abuja to commemorate the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Betara, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, implored Muslim faithful to sustain the good deeds they exhibited during the holy month.

He urged them to continue to practice the teachings of Prophet Muhammad .

He noted that Ramadan has taught all faithful how to live a selfless and godly life.

Betara, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno, underscored the need for peaceful co-existence and the unity of Nigeria.

“I wish to urge all Muslim faithful to show moderation during the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr and to continue to extend love to one another, especially the less privileged.

“We should also sustain virtues of self-discipline, sacrifice and compassion to fellow Nigerians, irrespective of religion or tribe,“ he said.

He called on all Nigerians to join hands in nation building and sought prayers for the nation’s leaders. (NAN)