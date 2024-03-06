Reps seek upgrade of Polytechnic to University of Technology

The House of Representatives Committee on University Education has sought the upgrade of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Ebonyi to a University of Technology.

The Chairman, House Committee on University Education, Rep. Abubakar Fulata, made this known on Tuesday during a public hearing on a bill to upgrade Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic to a University of Technology.

Fulata said that the process to upgrade the polytechnic to a university required inputs from the public and relevant stakeholders before the bill is passed into law.

He said that the committee organised the hearing to give all stakeholders and the general public an opportunity to contribute and add value to the bill to meet the aspirations of Nigerians when finally passed into law.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, while declaring the public hearing open, urged the committee to do a thorough job and come forward with reliable report.

Abbas who was represented at the event by the House Deputy Minority Whip, Rep. Ibezimako Ozodinobi, said that the need for access to quality education in Nigeria was imperative as it was the bedrock of development.

The Sponsor of the bill, Rep. Iduma Igariwe, in his submission noted that the upgrade of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic to a Federal University of Science and Technology would not bring additional burden to the government.

He said it would rather enhance science and technology in the country which would result in rapid growth and development across different sectors of the economy. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola