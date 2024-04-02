Reps seek total implementation of Disability Act

The House of Representatives has called for intensified efforts towards the implementation of the disability act by the state governments, and MDAs across the country.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Disability Matters Rep. Bashiru Dawodu, while briefing newsmen on Tuesday said denying individuals with disabilities access to public spaces is not only disrespectful but also undermines ongoing efforts to implement the Disability Act.

The lawmaker strongly condemned the reported outright discrimination against persons with disabilities in the country.

“The Discrimination against People with Disabilities Prohibition Act 2018, passed by the National Assembly, aims to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities.

“Recently, there have been distressing reports regarding the denial of access to Mr Adebola Daniel at a KFC outlet in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“This discriminatory incident, highlighted by Mr Daniel’s public account, sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in Nigeria;

Daniel is the physically challenged son of former Ogun State Governor and serving Senator, Gbenga Daniel.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that, Daniel, who uses a wheelchair, faced humiliation when he was allegedly refused entry to KFC’s outlet, with the manager stating, “No wheelchair allowed”.

Daniel had recounted his experience at the KFC’s outlet, in a series of tweets on March 27, lamenting his humiliating moment and emphasised the broader consequences of such discriminatory actions.

He said that the committee was duty bound to investigate the issue and other related matters.

“The case of Daniel is one in millions of other unreported cases of such abuses and injustices against people with disabilities.

“This will no longer be tolerated by the governments at all levels. Any establishments within shore of our country irrespective of owners’ status should take note. Enough is enough.

“Our committee is committed to engaging with communities to kick start the full implementation of the Disability Act.”

The lawmaker said, key provisions such as access to public buildings, employment quotas, and welfare promotion for persons with disabilities must be enforced to ensure their rights were upheld.

Dawodu said the current focus of the lawmakers was to enhance the lives of persons with disability and prevent future incident like Daniel’s through robust implementation of the Disability Act. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola