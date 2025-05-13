 Reps seek release of 18 persons abducted in Rivers

The House of Representatives has ordered security agencies to step up actions for release of 18 persons abducted by sea pirates on Degema coastal axis in Rivers.

By Ikenna Osuoha

The House of Representatives has ordered security agencies to step up actions for release of 18 persons abducted by sea pirates on Degema coastal axis in Rivers.

The order followed a motion under urgent National Importance, moved by the member representing Degema/Bonny Federal constituency, Rep. Cyril Hart, on Tuesday in Abuja

Hart had called the attention of the house to the abduction of 18 persons by sea pirates sometime in March.

The lawmaker, who raised the alarm over security of the abductees, said that a pregnant woman was among them.

Contributing, the member representing Baruten/Ikalama Federal Constituency, Kwara, urged the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta to rise up to the occasion.

The Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, referred the motion to the Committee on Navy and Police for further legislative action. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)