Reps seek reconstruction of bridge connecting Kwara community, Benin Republic

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has called for inclusion of reconstruction of the bridge connecting Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara and the Republic of Benin in the 2023 Budget estimates.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Mohammed Bio (APC-Kwara) on the floor of the house on Wednesday in Abuja.

The house urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to act accordingly.

The motion is titled,: “Need to Address the Effect of Rain Disaster in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara .”

According to him, Chikanda is an international border community in Baruten local government area of Kwara.

He said the community was connected to the Republic of Benin through a bridge to ease the movement of people and transaction of business and services.

He explained that on Aug. 15, there was a torrential rainfall which resulted in a heavy flood, thus pulling down the only bridge connecting the Republic of Benin and Nigeria.

“The flood carted away livestock worth millions of naira, with over 70 farmlands washed away and rendered families homeless in Chikanda community in the LGA,’’ he explained.

The lawmaker stressed the need for urgent intervention by relevant government agencies to reconstruct the bridge connecting the two countries to ease movement of goods and services

The house, however, urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency to provide relief materials for victims in the affected communities.

The house also mandated the Committees on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness and Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation and report back within eight weeks for further legislative action. (NAN)

