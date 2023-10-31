Reps seek justice for slain corps member, Chalya Silas

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector-General of Police to ensure the speedy delivery of Justice for Miss Chalya Silas, a corps member, serving in Kaduna state.

The call was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Beni Lar (PDP-Plateau) at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Lar recalled that on Oct. 18, Silas, a National Youth Service Corps member, deployed to Kaduna State was brutally murdered while jogging in Barnawa, Kaduna South Local Government Area.

She said that Silas hailed from Tabat, in Langtang North Federal constituency, Plateau state.

According to the lawmaker, the deceased who is a graduate of Rehabilitation Sciences from the University of Jos, tragically died at the hands of her assailants while undertaking the mandatory service year.

“The tragic incident is one of numerous murders of innocent girls and women nationwide, with perpetrators often unaccounted for or not brought to justice.

“Worried that the safety and security of the girl child is no longer guaranteed, given the continued liberty and freedom enjoyed by these heinous assailants, who still roam the streets preying on their next victim.

“The prompt justice in this case would deter potential perpetrators, thereby ensuring a safer environment for Nigerian children and residents;

“Delaying justice in this case would be equivalent to denying justice to the victims’ families and loved ones, as well as the entire nation,” she said.

Lar said that if nothing is done to stop the continuous attacks, rape, and murder of young girls and women, it would render the country unsafe to live.

The lawmakers observe a minute silence in honour of the deceased and tasked the Kaduna state Commissioner of Police to speedily identify the assailants.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, mandated the Committee on Police to investigate the matter.

He also mandated the Committee on Youth Development to review the safety of corps members as they fulfil their one-year compulsory national service.

Addressing newsmen, Lar commended the house for the swift response to the plight of her constituent.

She promised to also follow up on resolutions of the house to ensure speedy implementations by the police authorities.

Lar also said that there is a need to tighten parliamentary oversight functions on security agencies and to ensure improved effectiveness.

Also speaking, the spokesman for the house, Rep. Akin Rotimi (APC-Ekiti state) urged Nigerians to have faith in the parliament as the fulcrum of democracy.

He said that the 10th Assembly was going to do things differently to ensure the security of lives and property in the country.

The spokesperson said that members were already deliberating on the community policing initiative among themselves.

He said that though it was a constitutional matter, members were willing to consider it to address insecurity in the country. (NAN)

