Reps seek establishment of defence, research bureau

The House of Representatives is seeking the establishment of a Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB), to advance the process of revolutionising the country’s military industrial capabilities.Rep Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos) told newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the provision sought to have the Minister for Defence as chairman of the Governing Council, and those of Communication and Digital Economy and Science and Technology as members.Benson said that the House had also read the establishment bill for the third time, adding that it had sent the proposed piece of legislation to the Senate for concurrence.He said that the composition of the Governing Council would consist of the; Minister of Defence as Chairman;

Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.Others are; Chief of the Defence Staff; Chief of Army Staff; Chief of Naval Staff; Chief of Air Staff; Director-General of the Bureau; Deputy Director Coordination of the Bureau as Secretary.”

He added that the bill also sought to create a Bureau with the objectives to conduct and coordinate robust research and development in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).He said that it would also coordinate the research and development efforts of the three services of the Nigerian Armed Forces.According to him, the functions of the Bureau are to enter into such agreement, liaisons, memoranda of understanding, cooperation, partnership among others with institutions, agencies, corporations as may be necessary.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...