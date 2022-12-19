Reps seek better welfare package for Nigerian Journalists

By Femi Ogunshola

Some members of the House of Representatives have called for better welfare package and improved opportunities for Nigerian Journalists.

The lawmakers made the call at the award ceremony organised by the House of Representatives Press Corps on Sunday in Abuja.

They expressed regrets over the manner in which journalists were treated in Nigeria despite the importance of their work to the country.

Rep. Magaji Aliyu, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Power, said everything possible must be done to ensure that journalists are committed to job.

He commended the corps for always ensuring that lawmakers do the right thing both at plenary and committee levels.

Aliyu expressed delight at the milestone achieved by the 9th House, adding it was made possible by the leadership quality of the speaker

.

Also speaking, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, the Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, said the corps had given stability to the image of the National Assembly.

He said that journalists were not getting what they deserved, adding that more should be done to take care of their welfare.

“I appreciate the corps for the stability they have given to the image of the National Assembly. It has not been like this before,“he said.

He said the confidence level had grown from where it was to where it is at the moment.

Kalu attributed the feat to not because of only what the House did but also because of how the media had showcased what the House was doing to the Nigerian people.

“People are beginning to understand that this fulcrum of democracy is actually playing a vital role in the advancement for our democracy,” he said.(NAN)