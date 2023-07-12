Reps seek artisanship, vocational training in Govt colleges

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has called for the re-establishment of teaching and adequate fund for practical and professional teaching of artisanship and vocational training in Federal Government Colleges across the country.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Awwalu Gwalabe (PDP-Bauchi) at the plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

in his motion, he noted that the National Policy on Education, 2013 outlined the curriculum for Senior Secondary Schools among which is the trade and entrepreneurship subject.

He said the objective of senior secondary schools in Nigeria was to provide universal and equal access

to quality secondary education that would ensure self-reliance.

Others include: preparedness for further education, good citizenship and effective participation in democratic governance and teacher quality.

He said the society in recent times had been plagued with the menace of terrorism, kidnappings, political thuggery, drug abuse and trafficking, stealing, early marriages and numerous immoralities.

According to him, these are often seen in frustrated unemployed youths and out of school children.

He said in the past years when trade subjects and artisanship were adequately funded and

professionally taught in senior secondary schools, youths hardly indulged in these social vices.

This he said was because they were trained to be self-reliant and handy with trades and vocational studies.

He said the non-revival and adequate funding of the practical and professional teaching of

artisanship and vocationalism in senior secondary schools would set the aforementioned menaces on the

increase.

He said the revival and adequate funding of trade and entrepreneurship subjects in senior secondary schools would reduce the menaces caused by incidences of out of school children;

Adopting the motion, the house urged the Federal Ministry of Education to revise and adequately fund the curriculum for the development and the teaching of artisanship and vocationalism in senior secondary schools as well as other subjects.

The house also urged the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) to in

conjunction with the Secondary Schools Education Board of the Federal Ministry of Education

monitor the evaluation and implementation of the trade and entrepreneurship curriculum.

The house added that they should also employ professionals in the various fields of trade and entrepreneurship in our secondary schools.

The house urged State Governments to adequately fund the proper teaching of Trade and artisanship

in their senior secondary schools.

The house mandated the Committee on Tertiary Education and Services when constituted to ensure

implementation.(NAN)

