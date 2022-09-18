Reps resume plenary Sept. 20 at temporary chamber

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives will resume plenary on Sept. 20, at the temporary chamber.



This is contained in a statement by Mr Yahaya Danzaria, the Clerk to the House, on Sunday in Abuja.



Danzaria said due to the ongoing renovation in the old chamber, members are expected to resume plenary at the new improvised chamber in the new building with a capacity of 118 seats only.



He said the new chamber has been expanded by an upper deck provision with capacity of 236 seats, adding that rooms had been connected audio-visually and electronically with large screens.



He, however, said there were no designated seats apart from the allocation for presiding and principal officers, noting that all other sitting arrangements would be based on arrivals.



“It is equally important to note that because this is a temporary improvised arrangement no provisions are made for legislative aides due to want of space.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House on July 20 proceeded on a two-month annual recess ahead of its last lap of the 9th assembly.



The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila on Sept. 14, called for the speedy completion of the ongoing renovation of the national assembly complex ahead of the August 2023 delivery deadline.



Gbajabiamila had inspected key aspects of the work, particularly the House of Representatives Chamber, the dome and foyer of the complex. (NAN)

