Reps restrain move to stop proposed ban of commercial bikes

By EricJames Ochigbo

A motion to halt the proposed nationwide ban of commercial motorcycles operation by the Federal Government has been stepped down by the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The motion which was sponsored by Rep. Abubakar Yallemen (APC-Jigawa) prayed the house to urge the Federal Government to halt the proposed nationwide ban.

The motion called for adequate palliative measures before such decisions are implemented, adding that such ban should be restricted to local government areas where mining and terrorist activities occur.

Presenting the motion, Yallemen said that the proposed ban would render millions of Nigerians jobless, which could be catastrophic for a nation grappling with unemployment and poverty.

He said while banning commercial motorcycle operation as a means of curtailing security challenges, the welfare and wellbeing of the citizenry should be considered foremost.

Yallemen said the security and welfare of the people should be the primary purpose of government as provided in Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution.

However, after a brief consultation with the sponsor, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Wase, stressed the need for the parliament to support the Federal Government in combating insecurity.

“We appreciate what our brother has brought, and our appeal to government is, as it implements this policy or if it is going to implement, it should look at those areas that are not vulnerable.

“Most of us; 90 per cent of community if not to 99 per cent, this is the only means of transportation.

“So we appreciate this motion but in line with our principles to help curb the incessant insecurity in our country, we have to cooperate with government.

“You cannot imagine what is happening today in Abuja, I will be frank with you, I went through DSS report, 44 reports were given before the attack of Kuje; I want to confirm to you, I read through all the reports.

“It has to do with this, there is no community that an attack will happen that you will not have an intel and this is part of the intel they have given as to what will happen.

“I want us to cooperate with the government and step down this motion,’’ he said.

Responding, Yallemen said having listened to the presiding officer, the bill should be stepped down for further legislative consultations. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

