Reps resolve to capture rehabilitation of road linking Edo, Delta in 2022 budget

The House of Representatives has resolved to capture the rehabilitation of Idumuje Ugboko-Ewohimi Road in Sedan, Edo in the 2022 budget.

The resolution was sequel to unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Sergius Ogun (PDP-Edo) at the plenary on Tuesday.



The motion was co-sponsored the Minority Leader in the house, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta).

Moving the motion earlier, Ogun that the road from Idumeje Ugboko in Delta through Ewohimi in Edo was a major link road to the South-East.

He said that the deplorable state of the road has adversely affected the movement of goods and services between the North and the South-East, resulting in negative economic consequences.



The rep said that armed robbers and kidnappers were taking advantage of the situation to carry out their heinous activities, thus endangering the lives of commuters plying the route.

“Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended) provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of the Government.

“And I believes that quality road infrastructure plays a role in ensuring the security and welfare of the people.

“There is the need for urgent intervention by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to rehabilitate the road as an immediate intervention to reduce the burden of commuters travelling through the road,” he said.

In his ruling, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila mandated relevant committees of the House to ensure compliance. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...