Reps reject motion to designate Bauchi as oil producing state

July 15, 2021



The House of Representatives rejected a motion that sought to declare Bauchi state as an oil producing in the country.

The motion, sponsored by . Yakubu Abdullahi (APC-Bauchi), was rejected by the lawmakers at plenary Thursday.

Appearing as item 22 the Order Paper for the day, the motion acknowledged that oil and gas remain critical to the economic development of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Feb.2, 2019 President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Spud-In of Kolmani River II well drilling in Bauchi state.

The President further directed the Nigerian National Petroleum (NNPC) to extend its exploration to six basins in the country.

“Also, aware that it has become imperative to ascertain the fortunes at the disposal of the Federal Government in Alkaleri Local Government Area so as to hasten the process of effect to the provisions of the new Petroleum Industry Bill, in terms of the economic benefit the host community stands to gain.

“Further aware that any community from whose location oil is discovered and or produced is entitled to several extra revenues which is special attention for the sake of its environment, infrastructure and health .

“Desirous of the need for the of Bauchi to start benefiting from the 13 per cent derivation, the host community, incentives provided for by the law.

“Informed that oil exploration in Bauchi State commenced 2018 and up till today it is still ongoing, but no official report on whether the exercise is a success or not and Nigerians, particularly the of Bauchi State, who are to benefit from the 13 per cent derivation are anxiously waiting to witness the economic benefits.

“Recalls that it is the statutory function of the parliament to enact Laws in any sector of the economy, and take measures in order to create an environment for certainty, confidence and assurance for equitable treatment of the .

“Mandate the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) to invite the Nigeria National Petroleum to give comprehensive representation on the level of work in the oil exploration currently undertaken in the area,” the motion stated.

The Speaker of the house, . Femi Gbajabiamila put the motion to vote three times and each time, members unanimously voted against the motion. (NAN)

