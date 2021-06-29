Reps recommend N1m fine against hospitals failing to report gunshot patients

June 29, 2021 Favour Lashem



The House of Representatives has recommended a fine of one million naira against any and healthcare giver that fails to report victims of gunshot to security .

The house made the recommendation while considering a report on a Bill an Act to amend the Compulsory Treatment and Victims of Gunshots Act at plenary on Tuesday.

The report was presented by the Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services, Rep. Yusuf Sununu (APC-Kebbi).

Sununu said that the bill, when passed into law would ensure victims of gunshots, chemical attacks and other bodily harm have to healthcare.

He said that the report, the committee had recommended that hospitals and other healthcare providers should be the fined 100,000 should they fail to report to security .

Deputy Speaker of the house, Rep. Ahmed Wase, who presided over the sitting observed  that the 100,000 fine was too small.

He suggested that the fine be increased to one million naira to ensure that the clause is fully complied with.

Members unanimously voted and adopted the amendment and raised the fine to one million naira. (NAN)

