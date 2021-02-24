Reps reassure on Electoral Bill

The House of Representatives has reassured that it will pass the Electoral Bill before the end of June.

Spokesman for the House, Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) said this when he spoke with newsmen at the National Assembly Complex on Wednesday in Abuja.

The lawmaker said that all the technical work on the bill had been concluded, saying that the house was prioritising on the passage of the bill.

“On the Electoral Act, we have promised Nigerians that the bill will be out before the middle of this year which is June, we are certain that it will go beyond the middle of the year.

“The determination of the house is to get it discharged even before the end of April; as you all know, the report is ready, it was table for presentation yesterday.

“It is time sensitive, in law we say time is of the essence in the formalisation of the Electoral Act and having that in mind, we are going to prioritise the Electoral Act because of the time element in it.

“Be assured that in no distant time, it is going to come up for laying because they have finished their technical work on it so let’s have a fuller house that will be able to ensure that all the clauses carry the intention of the house,’’ he said.(NAN)