Reps reaffirm commitment to better healthcare for Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday reaffirmed the House’s commitment to enhancing healthcare for Nigerians.

He made this statement while declaring open a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Specialty Healthcare in Abuja.

Abbas, who was represented by the Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Rep. George Ozodinobi, assured the House’s readiness to consider three key healthcare bills.

The first is a Bill for an Act to establish a Federal Institute of Vision and Optical Research in Erema, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA, Rivers, aimed at advancing scientific research and developing new technologies in vision and optical health.

The second is a Bill for an Act to establish the Federal College of Optometry in Odiokwu, Ahoada West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Rivers, to offer degree, diploma, and certificate courses in optometry, ophthalmology, and related fields.

The third is a Bill for an Act to amend the National Eye Centre Act, Cap N38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to facilitate the establishment of additional specialist eye care centres.

Abbas commended the committee for its effective legislative work and support for healthcare improvements.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Specialty Healthcare Committee, Rep. Alex Egbona, assured the Speaker of a thorough and impactful public hearing.

Egbona emphasised that the Committee would prioritise fulfilling the government’s primary objective of providing healthcare to the people.

Rep. Victor Obuzor, representing Ahoada West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and sponsor of the bills, reiterated that the legislation aligned with the goals of any responsible government, ensuring healthy citizens.

He underscored the importance of optometry services, which specialised in eye care, a vital component of overall health.

Obuzor also highlighted that the first optometry programme in Nigeria was launched in 1976 at the University of Benin.

However, he lamented that eye diseases continued to challenge Nigeria’s health sector, making the establishment of specialised eye centres essential.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)