Reps, publication hold African women in business summit

The House of Representatives Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa and Nigeria Outlook are jointly holding African Women in Business Summit to help African women in their businesses and professions.

Rep. Mohammed Bago, the Chairman of the Committee in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said that it was time for women to supercharge their career in business and the professional world.

The summit is organised by Nigeria Outlook, a publication which centres on Nigeria investment in partnership with A.U. ECOSSOCC Nigeria, A.U-NEPAD and Ministry of Women Affairs.

Bago said that the world had become increasingly aware of the important role women played in the corporate world, adding that the summit would be one of the largest, prestigious and dynamic women conferences in Africa.

He said that critical issues that affected women in Africa and help positioned them in business as well as exposed them to opportunities in the Africa Continental Free Trade would be discussed.

The chairman said that the summit was an opportunity to showcase to the world that Nigerian women had lots of potential to take charge of their environment.

He said that the women folk had been deliberately side lined in pushing business, adding that the women remained the major people behind the scene doing the work and the trade.

He said that the women needed to come and showcase the cultural heritage of the country, adding that the summit would help to build young African female entrepreneurs.

”It will also help in building gender equality, parity and create the best environment for women inclusion in business as well as share inspiring stories of women in business to motivate others,” he said.

Bago said that it was also necessary to involve women in leadership even as 2023 general election approached, adding that the summit would afford the women opportunity to develop leadership position and integrate them.

According to him, 2023 is at the corner and nobody will willingly hand over power to women, but they need to participate so they can be considered in political power.

He said that the theme of the event would highlight key roles women played in the transformation of Africa and the need to protect their interests through financing and training.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit will commence with the first ever Afro-Business Carnival on Nov.24 and will be concluded with the summit Award Gala Night on Nov. 27. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...