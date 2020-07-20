Reps public hearing: NDDC MD faints, rushed to hospital

By Haruna Salami

The Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Prof. Kemebradikumo  David Pondei has fainted at the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the alleged financial malfeasance and other activities of the


He has been rushed to the hospital our correspondent reports.

The incident has forced the committee to proceed on impromptu 30-minute break.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee Olubunmi Tunji recused himself from the proceedings.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio was seen at the venue of the as the drama over the alleged corruption probe continues.


