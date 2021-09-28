Reps probe NYSC over alleged advice for ramson payment to kidnappers by corps members

The House of Representative has ordered investigation into alleged insertion of the advice for payment of ransom into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) pamphlets containing security tips.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives on the floor of the House on Tuesday in Abuja.

Elumelu noted that the NYSC was an avenue for reconciliation, reconstruction and rebuilding of the nation after the civil war.

He said that the programme was set up, primarily for Nigerian graduates below the age of 30 who intend to work in Nigeria to be at the forefront of national developmental efforts.

He said that the scheme was also meant to impart values of nationalism, patriotism, loyalty and accountable leadership in Nigerian youths.

The lawmakers noted that the programme required that participants be posted to states other than their States of origin.

This according to him is where they are expected to mix with people from other ethnic groups, social and family backgrounds and learn the culture of the indigenes they are posted to.

He added that the scheme was with the sole aim of bringing about unity in the country regardless of cultural diversity.

He said that the security challenges in the country affect corps members as some of them had fallen victims of kidnap-for ransom on their way to respective places of posting.

He further said that some have lost their lives to insurgents and other mishaps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that reports had surfaced with picture evidence of provision under section 65(e) of the NYSC security tips pamphlet.

The section advised corps members to tell their families to make ransoms available in case they are kidnapped on the road.

Disturbed by this insertion of such a clause by the NYSC in its security tips manual, Elumelu said that it portrayed the inability of the government to provide security on the highways.

He said that it also suggested that it looked like the government had surrendered to kidnappers and bandits

The House therefore resolved to mandate the Committee on Youth Development to investigate the insertion of item 65(e) in the NYSC Security Awareness and Education Handbook.

This is to ensure that adequate measures were put in place to provide safety of corps members across the country. (NAN)

