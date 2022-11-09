Reps probe MDAs over alleged  N600bn extra-budgetary expenditures on salary, wages

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) has began the probe of how 115 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government incurred over N600billion extra-budgetary expenditures on Salary and wages.

Rep. Busayo Oke, the Chairman of the committee frown at the calimed that some of the expenditures were incurred based on existing circulars and directives.

The probe is sequel to the audit queries raised by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation from 2018 till date.

The audit query, reads, “audit observed that 203 MDAs exceeded their personnel cost budget while 115 MDAs had zero personnel cost even though there was budgetary allocation for them.

It further reads that, the sources of extra funds for salaries and wages in 103 were not disclosed

The chairman however said the reasons for zero personnel budget allocation for the 115 MDAs were not stated despite the fact that the MDAs under defence had annual budgets approved for them.

He said the office of the Accountant General of the Federation should investigate the sources of the extra budgetary expenditures and reasons for non compliance with down financial regulations.

He said failure to justify sources and reasons for the expenditures, totalling N64bn the officers in charge should be held responsible.

According to him, this is an aberration of the clear rape of financial regulation and public procurement act, nobody has the power to appropriate any money to any MDAs except the National Assembly.

This, he said, should be through the budget from the President, before the passage of appropriation bill.

He added that it had to pas through stages and after the passage, it should be returned to the President for assent.

“But we have discovered a situation where some Ministers and heads of MDAs are found of appropriating funds and approving several millions of naira for spending.

“This is without coming to the parliament but relying on circulars and directives, this is illegal and we are going to stop,” he said.

He then directed the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Sylva Okolieaboh, to make available the list of 115 MDAs involved in the suspicious spendings to the Committee by Nov 17.

Oke said in the spirit of fear hearing, the culprits MDAs would be summoned to come and explained their own side of the story as claimed in the audit report.(NAN)

