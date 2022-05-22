Reps primaries: Ex-Edo speaker emerges PDP candidate in Akoko Edo

By George Edomwonyi

A former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr Kabiru Adjoto has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Akoko Edo Federal Constituency to contest for the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adjoto defeated two other contestants, Ema Agbaje and Bakonle Balogun at the primary election held at the PDP secretariat in Igarra, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo, on Sunday.

The Chairman of the Primary Election Committee appointed by the PDP National Working Committee, Mr Endurance Edughu said that due process was followed during the primaries.

Udughu, who announced the result said that Adjoto scored 28 votes to emerge the winner, while Agbaje and Balogun got one vote each.

According to Edughu, 30 delegates participated in the primaries with one person absent.

He added that the election was free, fair, and peaceful and that it was conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Speaking to newsmen, the ex-Edo speaker thanked the delegates for voting for him and promised to work with members of the party to ensure that PDP wins the constituency.

“PDP is strong and formidable in Akoko Edo. Having been in the Edo State House of Assembly and as a former Edo speaker, I am tested and trusted when it comes to legislative business,” he said.

In the same development, Mr Yekini Idiaye, a current member of the Edo State House of Assembly emerged as the PDP candidate for the Akoko Edo Constituency 1 in Edo.

Idiaye, who is seeking a second tenure in the state house of assembly emerged the winner with 15 votes to defeat Emmanuel Fashanu with zero vote.

The PDP Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr Odion Omokhoidu said 15 delegates participated in the primary with three adhoc delegates drawn from each ward.

“In line with the constitutional provision of our great party, primaries 15 adhoc delegates voted at the election and Mr Idiaye polled 15 votes.

“I hereby declare YekinI Idiaye as the winner of the primary and returned as the PDP candidate for Akoko Edo Constituency 1,” he said.

Idiaye thanked the delegates for voting for him to flag the party ticket at the 2023 election.

He, however, urged party members to unite and ensure victory for the PDP during the polls. (NAN)

