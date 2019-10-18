Reps pleased with Buhari’s directive on NDDC audit

The Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo) has commended President Mohammadu Buhari for the bold step to audit the commission’s intervention from 2001 to date.

Tunji-Ojo, while addressing newsmen at the end of an agenda setting meeting of the committee in Abuja on Friday, said the move was a welcome development.

The chairman said that it aligned with the agenda of the committee as contained in its work plan.

“I told you clearly at our inaugural meeting that we are here to right the wrong of the past.

“It is line with the Legislative agenda of the 9th Assembly and the anti corruption stance of the Federal Government.

“The committee shall seek to improve its oversight processes in order to curb corruption and waste, ensure fiscal discipline and promote good governance as enshrined in section 88 of our constitution,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo decried the living standard and infrastructural deficit in the oil rich region and urged the commission to promote transparency and accountability for better deliveries on its mandate.

“Prosperity will judge us if we fail to make this time count for the people of Niger Delta.

“As at June 2019, outstanding remittances of both the Federal Government and development partners stand at N2.7 trillion.

“Ecological fund office is yet to remit any amount since inception; so we need to restore confidence of stakeholders by kicking out all forms of corruption from the commission,” he said. (NAN)