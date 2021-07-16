Reps pass PIB, adopt 3% for host communities

 Following the report of the conference Committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill (Bill), the House of Representatives on Friday, in Abuja passed the bill, allowing three cent to host .The three cent is however against 10 cent demanded by the host and also the initial five per cent agreed to by the House of Reps.

The PIB is an Executive bill, which sought to reform the Oil and Gas sector and ensure governance with best global standards.It was presented by the Chairman of House Committee on PIB, Rep. Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) on July 1.The bill was scheduled for third reading and final passage by the House following the adoption of the report by the House, which was eventually passed on July 16.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not participate in the adoption following their walk out from the plenary.It would be recalled that the host had earlier demanded for 10 cent, the Chairman of the House Committee on PIB however accepted five cent in report.

NAN report that the conference Committee of the House of Reps and the Senate jointly agreed to give three cent to the host communities via harmonisation. (NAN).

