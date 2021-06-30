Reps pass N329bn budget for FCT

June 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



The House of Representatives has passed a budget of N329,963,491,523.00 for the Federal Capital ().

Rep. Abdullahi Garba, Chairman, House Committees on Federal Capital and Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, presented the report of the Committees on Abuja.

The report was on a bill for an Act to authorise the issue the Federal Capital Administration’s (FCTA) statutory revenue fund of the FCTA , to the House for .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports breakdown indicates sum of N74,323,382,813.00 is for Personnel Costs, while the sum of N58,728,614,466.00 is for Overhead Costs.

The balance N196,911,494,243.00 is for Capital Projects for the service of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for the Financial Year Ending 31 December, 2021.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,