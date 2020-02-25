Reps pass bill to grant principal officers immunity

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, passed a bill granting immunity to its principal officers in the country.

The bill, which seeks to amend Section 308 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, which granted immunity to serving President, Vice president, Governor and Deputy governors only in Nigeria, was sponsored by member, representing Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency, Odebunmi Olusegun, and the member representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency in Oyo, Akin Alabi.

According to Olusegun, presiding officers must be protected in discharging their duties.

“The legislature is the bedrock of any democratic government, hence the need to guard presiding officers against being coerced and barred from discharging their duties,” he argued.

However, member representing Esan North-East/Esan South- East Federal Constituency of Ogun, Sergius Ogun said the bill was not necessary, especially that

the legislature had been performing its duties without immunity.

“The Judiciary works effectively without immunity so there’s no need for immunity for the legislature,” he argued against the bill.

The bill was passed for second reading and forwarded to the Ad-hoc committee on constitutional review.