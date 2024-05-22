Reps panel engages NTA, FRCN, VON over Infrastructure mgt., PPPs

The House of Representatives has engaged the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria(FRCN) and Voice of Nigeria (VON) over Infrastructure managemen, Public Private Partnership programme and concessions.

Rep. Ademola Kuye, Chairman, House Committee on Public Assets, engaged the media houses during investigative hearing in line with the mandate of the committee in Abuja.

Kuye expressed concern over the inability of FRCN to provide necessary information regarding the number of its assets and the measure to ensure maintenance and upkeep of the assets.

Others, he said include the PPP arrangement and concessions, income generated from leased assets in recent times and evidence of remittance to Treasury Single Account, TSA.

However, the DG, FRCN, Mr Mohammed Bulama said that lack of proper record keeping was responsible for his inability to comply with the committee’s requests.

Bulama noted that he was appointed in Nov. 2023 as DG FRCN and had set up a committee to come up with the relevant documents and information regarding the assets and other issues.

He promised to furnish the House Committee with the relevant details once his committee submits the report.

Similarly, the delegation from NTA led by Director, Administration and Training, Mr Nansel Nimyel said NTA has about 100 stations and had sent memo in respect of the documents requested by the committee.

In the same vein, the VON was mandated to come up with the clear details regarding the state of assets and PPPs arrangement in the organisation.

He said that improper management and maintenance of public assets was a major challenge facing infrastructure development in the country.

Kuye called on NTA, FRCN, VON and other media organisations to join in the campaign against poor record keeping and improper management of public assets.

The committee directed NTA, FRCN and VON to submit relevant documents within three weeks, while calling on the DGs of the organisations to appear on June 25 for further hearing.(NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola