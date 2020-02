By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal House of Representatives Committee on Public Account, on Thursday ordered that a warrant of arrest be issued against the Director General of Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON).

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Oluwole Oke said the SON DG had repeatedly failed to honour its invitation to appear before it.

“The DG of Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), has disobeyed the committee severally so, we are to order warrant of arrest.”