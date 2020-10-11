Reps not against reappointment of Auditor-General – Chairman

Rep. Wole Oke (PDP-Osun), the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, says the house is not against the possible tenure extension of the Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr Anthony Ayine.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, Oke said that the House had no objection to the reappointment as being speculated in some quarters.

He described the auditor-general as a competent professional, who has introduced many innovations to enhance audit of government firms.

“There is no such opposition from us, the incumbent auditor-general is professionally competent, he enjoys our trust and confidence, we find him very upright and competent at work.

“If it pleases Mr President, his tenure should be extended to enable him to see the Audit Bill through.

“It will be good for the system because he is a competent officer to the core who knows the job professionally,” he said.

The chairman said that the committee on public account is very proud of the auditor-general for his various innovations introduced to compel Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to render their Annual Financial Accounts to the Assembly.

He added that the auditor-general had been very consistent in his regular appearances before the committee which had hastened its activities since the inception of the current assembly.

Oke labelled as false the allegations by some reports claiming that some members of the House of Representatives advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to reappoint the auditor-general.

He said that the reports claimed that some members were planning to sponsor a motion to halt the alleged plans to allow the auditor-general of the federation to continue in office after attaining the retirement age. (NAN)