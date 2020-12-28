Reps ‘never apologized’ to presidency over invitation to Buhari – Official

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has debunked media reports that it has apologized to the presidency for an invitation asking President Muhammadu Buhari to brief members on the growing insecurity.

A statement made available to NEWSDIARYONLINE and signed by Benjamin Kalu, the official Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, said, “the House never apologized to anyone for exercising her constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that the House recently invited the president for briefing on the rising insecurity.Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced at the State House that an agreement had been reach with Buhari for the President to arrive.A presidential aide Lauretta Onochie announced the date on her Twitter handle.

But as the date got closer, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami questioned the power of NASS to summon Buhari on security matters.And Buhari has neither appeared before the House of Reps nor a joint session of NASS as expected.

Read the text of Reps’ reaction to report of apology to the presidency below: