Reps ‘never apologized’ to presidency over invitation to Buhari – Official

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has debunked media reports that it has apologized to the presidency for an invitation asking President Muhammadu Buhari to brief members on the growing insecurity.
A statement made available to NEWSDIARYONLINE and signed by Benjamin Kalu, the official Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, said, “the House never apologized to anyone for exercising her constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature.”
Newsdiaryonline reports that the House recently invited the president for briefing on the rising insecurity.Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced at the State House that an agreement had been reach with Buhari for the President to arrive.A presidential aide Lauretta Onochie announced the date on her Twitter handle.
But as the date got closer, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami questioned the power of NASS to summon Buhari on security matters.And Buhari has neither appeared before the House of Reps nor a joint session of NASS as expected.
Read the text of Reps’ reaction to report of apology to the presidency below:
Clarification on Apology to the Presidency
It has come to the knowledge of the House that few sections of the media reported that the House apologized to the Presidency over the resolution of the House which arose from the motion sponsored by members from Borno State, requesting for the invitation of the President to brief the nation on the state of insecurity in the country.
The President or the Presidency as the case may be, never sought for an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out her constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate.
Where then did the media get the report that the House as an institution apologized to anyone?
Media professionals are advised to uphold the ethics of their profession.
For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologized to anyone for exercising her constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature.
We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethos and ideals as well.
Signed.
Rep. Benjamin Kalu,
