Reps move to woo investors from Switzerland

The House of Representatives, says it is putting measures in place to woo investors from Switzerland into the country.

Rep. Ambaiowei Ebikebina, Chairman, House Committee on Nigeria Switzerland Friendship Group, said this when he met the Deputy Switzerland Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Lukas Schifferle in Abuja on Thursday.

Ebikebina expressed readiness of the house to put in place, relevant legislation to achieve the objective.

He reiterated the resolve of the National Assembly to sustain the cordial relationship with their counterparts from Switzerland.

“Nigeria and Switzerland have been friends for quite some decades and there has also been a business relationship between citizens of both countries.

“We have a lot of business activities with the Swiss in Lagos; we also want to look at areas where legislations are not too friendly to the Switzerland business men in this country.

“Where we need to assist them through legislation we will assist them, so that Switzerland businesses in this country can thrive well,” he said.

Ebikebina said that another area to be strengthened is the bilateral relationship between both countries through the parliament.

He added that there were ideas that could be gotten from Switzerland to foster Nigeria’s economic growth.

“We realised a lot of opportunities that have been lagging behind that are open to Nigerians. You can see that friendship group is achieving the desired results,” the lawmaker said.

Speaking, Schifferle said that Switzerland would want to have more African perspectives on business ideas for positive impact.

He said they would also want to organise African business forum to gain more insight, and pledged to support Nigeria in its business growth. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola