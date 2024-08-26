Reps move to facilitate technical, vocational scholarship for Nigerian youths

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives has began parliamentary engagement to facilitate technical and vocational training for Nigerian youths from Ireland.

The Chairman, Nigeria/Ireland Parliamentary Friendship Group, Rep. Paul Nnamchi (LP-Enugu state) made this known in a statement on Sunday.

According to Nnamchi, the parliamentary friendship is working assiduously towards technology transfer from Ireland to Nigeria.

He said that securing humanitarian support for distressed communities in different parts of the country was also in the offing.

“We had a discussion in agriculture. We are interested in skills transfer. In Nigeria, it is no longer a chase for certificates, but a chase for skills.

“In Ireland, Dell have their offices in Ireland, Microsoft have their offices in Ireland. So, they have technical know-how.

“We believe that our youths can leverage on the technology there. That is why we engaging the Irish mission for scholarships for young persons, especially those with interest in technical education,” he said.

According to him, officials of one of the top technical university in Ireland will be in the country soon, as part of the discussion with the country on technology transfer.

Nnamchi, who stated that the Parliamentary Group, is committed to strengthening diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Ireland, said the House is also exploring other areas of collaboration between the two country. (NAN)