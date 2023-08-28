Reps move to end incessant farmers/herders clashes 

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has resolved to end the incessant farmers/herders clashes in the country, using a multi-faced approach to achieve a lasting peace.

Rep. Aliyu Misau, Chairman, Ad hoc Committee interfacing with stakeholders with a view to finding lasting solution to recurring clashes between farmers and herders, said this in Abuja on Monday.

He said, to address the root causes of these problems, “we need a multi-faced approach that integrates the effort of governments, private sector and civil society organisations.

He said there was need to also explore investments in agricultural infrastructure such as adequate investment in irrigation systems, storage facilities and rural road network, among others.

He said there was need for conflict resolution and land management, adding that continued investment in agricultural research and development was imperative.

He added that there was need to also enhance skills and knowledge of farmers and herders through education and capacity building.

According to him, addressing the challenges faced by farmers and headers requires concrete efforts from all stakeholders by working together.

“We can create an environment to foster sustainable agriculture, resolve conflicts and uplift the lives of those who feed our nation.

He calls for commitment to achieve the goals, for the betterment of rural communities, economy and collective future where farmers and herders co-exist peacefully, where socio-economic development is fostered and the nation flourishes.

According to him, the conflicts not only disrupt rural communities but also have broader socio-economic and political implications on the nation.

He said the committee would ensure that it bridged the divide and foster improved understanding among farmers and herders, taking into cognisance the unique challenges faced by the groups.

This according to him, is by promoting dialogue, building trust and creating an environment where mutual respect and shared prosperity could thrive.(NAN)

