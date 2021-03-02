Reps move to domesticate laws on treaties, agreements, conventions, others  

The House of Representatives says it will domesticate laws on treaties, protocols, agreements, conventions, pacts and accords to become operational in the country.

Rep. Nicholas Osai, Chairman, House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, made this disclosure at a public hearing on “Treaties (Making Procedure) Bill 2020 on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted that Nigeria, a State party, had domesticated only about 5 per cent of more than 400 international instruments it had signed.