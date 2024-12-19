Reps move to delist NECO, UI, 21 MDAs from 2025 budget

The House of Representatives has recommended the delisting of National Examinations Council (NECO), University of Ibadan, Federal Ministry of Labour

By Femi Ogunshola

Others affected are 21 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) for their alleged repeated failure to account for previous budgetary allocations and internally-generated revenue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resolution was reached during an extra-ordinary sitting of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee in Abuja.

The decision, according to the chairman of the committee, Rep. Bamidele Salam, followed the persistent non-compliance of the MDAs with the committee’s summons, aimed at scrutinising their financial operations.

Among the agencies recommended for delisting are hospitals, universities and development agencies.

Salam said that the delisting recommendation was sequel to multiple invitations sent to the agencies over the past several months.

He added that the agencies failed to attend the scheduled hearings nor provide the necessary documentation requested by the committee.

Other affected MDAs included: the Federal Medical Centre, Bida; Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment; Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria and the Nigeria Police Force.

Also involved were the Department of Information and Communication Technology, Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba; Federal College of Education, Yola and Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, among others.

Salam said: “The Financial Regulation empowers the National Assembly to exclude any ministry, department or agency (MDA) that fails to account for their previous appropriations.

“As such, the listed MDAs should be excluded from the 2025 budget until they appear before this constitutional committee.”

NAN reports that the committee unanimously recommended that the 24 MDAs should be excluded from the 2025 budget until they appear and provide the necessary clarifications.(NAN)