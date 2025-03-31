Reps minority caucus urges prayers for peace, unity

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus has urged Muslims in the country to pray for the peace, unity and progress in Nigeria as they marked Eid-el-fitr.

By EricJames Ochigbo

In a statement signed by the Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers) the caucus felicitated Muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2025 celebration which marked the end of the month of Ramadan.

“Indeed, it is a very unique day for every Muslim faithful, as it is of significance, following the successful completion of the one-month long fasting; which is one of the cardinal tenets of Islam.

“As our Muslim brethren across the country join others around the world to mark this auspicious day; the caucus admonish all to sustain the teachings, practice, and lessons of the Holy Month which included life-changing virtues of charity, empathy, generosity, and compassion to one another.

“The caucus also wishes to impress all Muslims and Christians; who are also observing Lent, to continually pray for peace, unity, progress, and development of our dear country.

“We believe that through prayers, our leaders; at all levels will have the right wisdom, knowledge, and understanding toward navigating the country through multi-sectoral challenges and difficulties that are not only limiting the realisation of Nigeria’s potentials,” he said .

Chinda urged the Federal government to continue to ensure protection of lives and property across the country.

He said the call had become necessary following recent security challenges witnessed in some communities in the North West, North Central, South East, and South South geo-political zones. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)