Reps minority caucus urges Muslims to imbibe values of Eid-el-Kabir

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, has urged Nigerians to reflect, imbibe, and sustain the significance and values of Eid-el-Kabir Islamic celebration to promote peaceful coexistence .

In a statement, the minority leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), congratulated the Muslim community on the occasion that commemorates the acts of faith and selfless sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim.

Chinda urged Muslims to practice the lessons of faith, obedience, generosity, sacrifice, empathy and love which Eid-el-Kabir signifies.

“This act of worship and sacrifice exhibited by the Prophet has become a reference point for all mankind on how we are to obey and serve God Almighty at all times and in all conditions.

“The universality of this occasion also draws humanity together in a remarkable celebration of our commonness as human beings.

“Therefore, as our Muslim brothers across the country join others around the world to mark this momentous occasion, the caucus urges them to reflect, imbibe, and sustain the significance and values of this period.

“We, therefore, admonish all our citizens to be abiding practitioners of the enduring lessons taught by the story of Prophet Ibrahim which include faith, obedience, generosity, sacrifice, empathy, and love etc.

“These are very essential ingredients that will help our country overcome its economic, social, political and security challenges,” he said.

Chinda said that the caucus joins all Muslims as they savour the warmth and joy of the celebrations.

He urged Muslims to offer prayers and supplications unto the Almighty God for the amelioration of the country’s enormous challenges and for selflessness amongst leaders at all levels.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)