Reps minority caucus congratulates IBB at 80

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated the former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as he attains the age of 80.

Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the minority caucus was celebrating Babangida as a noble and dignified leader, an exceptionally detribalised statesman.

He said that his commitment toward the unity, stability, national cohesion and economic development of the nation had remained unwavering.

“Over the years, Gen. Babangida, whose legacies in office cut across all sectors of our national life, has particularly remained a quintessence of humility, tolerance and nationalism,’’ he said.

He said these attributes were in his national quest for mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, political stability and economic prosperity of all.

Elumelu said that the minority caucus was particularly grateful to God for keeping Babangida in good health and sound mind as he entered into the new phase in his life as an octogenarian.

He prayed that the country and humanity at large would continue to benefit from his wealth of experience, especially at this critical time in the nation’s history.

“Our caucus felicitates with Babangida on this momentous occasion in his life and prays to God to bless him with many more years in good health and happiness,” he said. (NAN)

