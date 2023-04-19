Reps minority caucus congratulates Fintiri on his re-election 

By Femi Ogunshola

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday congratulated congratulated Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on his re-election.

Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives in a message in Abuja, saluted the people of Adamawa for their resilience in standing with Gov. Fintiri.

He said the re-election of Fintiri marked the triumph of the will of the people of Adamawa State in the exercise of their democratic right to choose their preferred leader in an election.

“From the results of the main election and the supplementary poll, it was clear that Fintiri remains the clear choice of the people.

“His ultimate victory further proves that no matter how much falsehood and manipulations appear to thrive, the truth will always prevail at the end of the day,” he stated.

He urged Fintiri to remain focused and continue in his excellent delivery of service, particularly his massive legacy infrastructural development projects.

He added that he should not relent in his empowerment of citizens for which the people of Adamawa overwhelmingly re-elected him as governor.

The News Agenmcy of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fintiri won the election which went into re-run after he scored a total of 430, 861 votes to defeat his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Aisha Binani, who scored 398,788 votes. (NAN)