Reps minority caucus commiserates with stampede victims

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has urged the government, at all levels, to take targeted actions to address poverty and hunger in the country.

Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), in a statement on Thursday, expressed the caucus’ commiseration with the victims of the stampede that occurred in Abuja, Ibadan, and Okija in Anambra.

The stampede, which occurred during the distribution of giveaways by certain individuals and groups, claimed the lives of no fewer than 70 persons, including children.

Chinda said that the caucus was shocked at the severity of the pain, deaths, and injuries that happened at these locations.

He commiserated with the families of those who died at the stampedes and identified with those who suffered various degrees of injuries.

“It is heartbreaking, and heartrending that these victims paid the supreme price in search of what to eat. It is pathetic and dehumanising.

“Due to the biting economic situation that has led to debilitating poverty, and corrosive hunger, it is worrying that these terrible occurrences are gradually becoming the norm across the country.

“We are saddened that as a result of harsh economic realities, many people, who have fallen into untoward hardship and penury, throng every palliative event in search of what to eat.

“As a result of these disturbing trends, the caucus strongly appeals to the Federal Government and various intervention agencies to take immediate actions toward increasing,and improving empowerment programmes,” he said.

Chinda said that the incidents had generated negative global attention, urging the government to do more by ensuring that palliatives percolate to the right people who needed such.

He called for proper security arrangements, full-proof crowd management; and appropriate medical services at venues of distribution of empowerment palliatives. (NAN)