Reps Minority Caucus advocates improved wages for Nigerian workers

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has canvassed improved wages for workers in the country.

In a statement by the Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), the caucus urged the Federal Government to address growing economic challenges to improve standard of living.

Chinda commended Nigerian workers’ sacrifices and contributions to the development of the country.

He said the caucus felicitated with Nigerian workers for their critical roles which was a major contributor to national growth and development.

“Workers’ Day is another opportunity to have sincere reflections, and objective introspection about the state of the nation

“It is also to acknowledge that the Nigerian workforce, being the engine room has collectively given its best in the circumstances.

“The caucus notes with serious concerns the disturbing social, economic, and political situations which are not only fearful, but also stifling the personal development of our people, particularly the workers.

“From galloping inflation to debilitating hunger, overarching hardship, and corrosive poverty, the Nigerian worker has been the main victims of these and more negative indices.”

He said the caucus expressed deep concern about the decline of the economy, renewed insecurity, accentuating job losses, and numerous other indices of under-development.

“These burdens are affecting the performances of workers in maximally carrying out their functions as the backbone of government activities.

“The caucus urges federal government to take deliberate actions towards instilling confidence in workers,”he said.

The caucus member tasked the federal government on ingenious ways of improving the remuneration, welfare packages, and other incentives for Nigerian workers.

According to the caucus, Nigerian workers are entitled to “living wage and not minimum wage.”

He urged the federal government to relate with the Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and other relevant workers associations and major stakeholders in every effort towards re-building, and re-positioning the country.

Chinda urged Nigerian workers to show commitment, and considerations by collaborating effectively with the federal government where and when necessary.

“As a responsive and responsible group, the caucus is confident that when all stakeholders harness our strengths, Nigeria will progress from being a nation with enormous potential to one that will assume her rightful position among the comity of nations,”he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)