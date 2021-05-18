The House of Representatives has advised the Ministry of Education to adopt a policy that would ensure inclusive education for the visually impaired students in government schools in the country.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Chinedu Onwuaso (PDP-Anambra) at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Onwuaso alleged that there was discrimination against visually impaired students in government schools across the country.

The rep said the students lacked proper instructional materials, facilities and support that would enhance their education.

“Technology has made available tools for visually impaired students to participate in classroom activities, achieve grade-related goals and gain independence as students.

“Tools such as large print calendar, scientific calculator, sceneeye 500, braille compass, vide magnifier, ovation, ray phone, braille note, apex note taker, embosser among others, could be made available for them by the ministry.

“Worried that the visually impaired find it difficult to read and achieve their goals in classes as most of the tools are moribund and upgrading them will aid in their better understanding in classrooms.

“It will enable them to effectively compete with their peers in academics, irrespective of their health conditions, thus in the long run give them a sense of belonging,’’ he said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker of the house, Rep. Ahmed Wase, mandated the Committees on Science and Technology, and Basic Education and Services to ensure implementation. (NAN)

