Reps make case for virtually impaired students

May 18, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



The House of Representatives has advised the Ministry of Education a policy that would ensure inclusive education for the visually impaired students in government schools in the country.

This was sequel a unanimous of a motion by Rep. Chinedu Onwuaso (PDP-Anambra) at plenary Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Onwuaso alleged that there was discrimination against visually impaired students in government schools across the country.

The rep said the students lacked proper instructional materials, facilities and support that would their education.

“Technology has made available tools for visually impaired students in classroom activities, achieve grade-related goals and gain independence as students.

“Tools such as print calendar, scientific calculator, sceneeye 500, braille compass, vide magnifier, ovation, ray phone, braille note, apex note taker, embosser among others, could made available for them by the ministry.

“Worried that the visually impaired find it difficult to read and achieve their goals in classes as most of the tools are moribund and upgrading them will aid in their better understanding in classrooms.

“It will enable them to effectively compete their peers in , irrespective of their health conditions, thus in the long run give them a sense of belonging,’’ he said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker of the house, Rep. Ahmed Wase, mandated the Committees Science and Technology, and and Services to ensure implementation. (NAN)

